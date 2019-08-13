Online poker giant PokerStars has deployed its unique all-in insurance feature, All-in Cashout, for real money across all microstakes tables of No Limit Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha and 6+ Hold’em cash games.

The optional feature, which allows players to “cash out” their share of the pot during an all-in for a 1% fee, has been deployed at the operator’s three lowest stakes—1c/2c, 2c/5c and 5c/10c.

The feature is not available on Zoom fast-fold tables nor any tournaments. The operator has given no indication whether it plans to expand this to higher stakes games.

The news comes after pokerfuse exclusively revealed that the company was testing such a feature on the play money tables. PokerStars then confirmed to pokerfuse earlier this week in an exclusive interview that it was planning to launch it on real money tables soon.

As deduced, All-in Cashout gives players the option to take their share of the pot in all-in situations, foregoing the showdown. Unlike the similar Run it Twice feature, choosing to cash out is independent of other players—all players could opt for it; just one; or none.

It is ultimately a deal with the house to “sell” your hand, not with other players to split the pot. Depending on which players opt to cash out, PokerStars may keep almost all the pot—or, on occasion, pay out more than the pot. In the long run, it will make a 1% fee on each hand “sale.”