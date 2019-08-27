In its financial report released earlier this month, online gaming giant GVC reported that its online poker division grew 16% year-over-year on a constant currency basis in H1.

It continues a trend of double-digit growth in the partypoker business that it has enjoyed for almost three years. In absolute terms, it is estimated that online poker revenue has more than doubled from around €15 million a quarter some four years ago to around €35 million today.

However, H1 2019 figures also represent a marked slowdown, with gains of 40% to more than 50% reported in previous periods.

Indeed, for the first time in recent memory poker’s growth was actually lower than the overall “Games Label” of non-sports betting brands, of which poker forms a part. The group reported 17% pro-forma growth (18% in constant currency) in this segment.