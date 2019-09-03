With just a week to go before the first events get underway, online poker operator partypoker has finally revealed the full schedule of its major series to compete in the bustling September calendar.

KO Series, the operator’s progressive knockout-exclusive series, is back for its sixth edition, and the third of 2019. It comes with another $30 million series guarantee over 283 total tournaments.

Starting on September 8 and running over two weeks, the series runs the full buy-in range, from micro-stakes tournaments of $2.20 up to $5200 high rollers.

The games will be spread across NL Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha, with a mix of 8-max and 6-max table sizes, regular, turbo and hyper speeds, and novelties like PKO Battles (which start slowly before rapidly speeding up) and Big Antes.

“I love the KO Series, winning money each time for knocking someone out, its right up my street,” partypoker ambassador and retired boxing star Carl Froch, who signed on four years ago to promote the operator’s tournaments, is quoted as saying in this week’s press release. “Stay tuned to my twitter page to find out about a special added value promotion I will be offering for partypoker players.”