Just prior to the start of the NFL season, FOX Bet, developed through a partnership between online gaming giant The Stars Group (TSG) and sports media company FOX Sports, has begun taking online and mobile sports wagers from customers in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Last week, FOX Bet replaced TSG’s BetStars sports betting brand in New Jersey. It also became the fifth online sportsbook to launch in the nascent Pennsylvania market since gaming regulators authorized the first online sports wagers in the state in May, the same month that TSG announced its partnership with FOX Sports.

TSG’s other online gaming verticals in New Jersey, namely PokerStars and PokerStars Casino, will retain their current brand names. TSG is also expected to launch similar products in Pennsylvania bearing the PokerStars name soon.