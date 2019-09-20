Microgaming’s online poker network MPN has released a dataset detailing its efforts to catch accounts of bots and cheaters at its online poker tables.

Over €1 million has been refunded to players in a periods stretching back to January 2016, the data shows.

The operator’s information reports mostly relative figures: The proportion of monthly active poker players who were investigated by the game integrity team, and what proportion had their accounts locked.

It also shows what percentage of the active player base received refunds on any given month. The only absolute figure is the total amount, in euros, that was refunded to players following the seizure of funds in accounts of caught cheaters.

“In this blog, we’re going to show data which is more meaningful, and which allows for useful comparisons between us and other poker operators,” stated Alex Scott, head of MPN, in the blog post announcing the data release.

“My hope is that others will take up the challenge, and post data of their own which can be compared to ours. In other words, if you’re serious about Poker Integrity, show us your stats.”