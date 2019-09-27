The Stars Group (TSG), parent company of PokerStars, is reportedly cutting up to 80 jobs at its Isle of Man headquarters and a further 50 at its Malta subsidiary, according to multiple news reports.

One local report puts Malta job losses at over 100, a third of its headcount on the island.

TSG is headquartered in Toronto, but its international subsidiary, which oversees the PokerStars online poker room and other Stars-branded sports and casino products, is based on the Isle of Man.

Local news site Isle of Man Today first reported the job losses at its headquarters last week. It later revealed that up to 80 staff could be affected.

While not confirming this figure, TSG did release a statement confirming the proposed reduction in headcount.

“Our international segment (PokerStars) has faced many headwinds over the last year, including disruptions in our key markets,” the company said. It added that the suggested job cuts “are a component of our overall plans to position us to deliver our mid-term growth targets and long-term sustainable growth.”