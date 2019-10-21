Online poker room 888poker has launched a major new six-week promotion, The Ultimate Cashback Spin, that will reward players with between 5% and 100% of the total rake paid on the previous day.

Players will be prompted each day to spin a wheel after they log in. This will randomly award players 5%, 25%, 50%, 75% or 100% cashback on the previous day’s play.

The frequency that each of these payouts is triggered, and a cap on the total amount that can be won each day, is apparently personalized and communicated directly to the player via email each day.

The promotion works across all three 888 product verticals: sports, casino and poker. For sports and casino, cashback is calculated based on the total number of bets lost the previous day. For poker, it is based on the rake paid across tournaments and cash games.

Players can spin the wheel every day during the six-week promotional period. If they do not log in each day, they lose the chance to win the previous day’s cashback.