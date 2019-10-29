888poker has added a new high roller tournament, The Dragon, to its regular MTT schedule.

The new event, which will first run this Sunday, features a buy-in of $1050, by far the most expensive on its schedule. It also guarantees $200,000, double its biggest Sunday tournament.

The tournament will require 200 players to cover its guarantee, so the operator is naturally running a string of satellites to help players with smaller bankrolls win seats.

Paths start at just 50 cents, progressing through to a $16.50 feeder satellite and finally a $109 satellite with five guaranteed seats.