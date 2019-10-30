Online poker operator 888poker has unveiled a new tournament series, PKO Series, of 24 events spread over a week. Just over $1 million is guaranteed across the course of the festival.

As the name would imply, all tournaments on the schedule are in progressive knockout format. That means half of the buy-in goes to the prize pool, the other half goes on each player’s “head” as a bounty. When a player is knocked out, a portion of that bounty goes to the victor; the remainder goes onto their head, growing their bounty.

In what is customary 888 style, the operator has made no announcement of the series via press release. There is no mention on the website, the company blog nor on social media.

However, the series, which gets underway in just 10 days, has been fully deployed in the client. Satellites to the Main Event are already well underway.