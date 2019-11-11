Partypoker has successfully completed the second week of its new Partypoker Million tournament, its audacious $1 million-guaranteed weekly event.

This time around, things went smoothly. Players played throughout the week in multiple Day 1 flights, and then were all correctly funneled into the final Day 2.

In total, 4658 entries were collected for the $215 event, leading to an overlay of just under $70,000. Adding the operator’s normal fee to the prize pool, the tournament just covered.

The eight players who made it through to the final table shared approximately $450,000 of the $1 million guaranteed prize, with $152,770 going to the winner and just over $100,000 going to second place.

The successful completion of the tournament, and its companion mini and micro events, will certainly be a relief for partypoker. The week prior, the event had to be aborted after a technical problem resulted in players from the Day 1D flight not getting funneled correctly into Day 2.