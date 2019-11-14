Online poker giant PokerStars is preparing to launch two new novelty Hold’em variants, Deep Water and Tempest, Poker Industry PRO has learned.

The game Deep Water was exclusively revealed by PRO back in April of this year; tempest is new. Both are expected to debut soon.

In the past, games have been released within weeks of PRO’s discovery, but for unknown reasons Deep Water has not seen the light of day for over six months. New formats like Spin and Go Flash and the All-in Cashout feature leapfrogged it to launch.

This format recently saw an update to its file assets, PRO has observed, and this was coupled with the reveal of another new thematically-linked format, Tempest.