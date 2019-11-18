Veteran online poker room Red Star Poker, operator of a large Russian-language customer base on MPN, has announced that it will be moving to the iPoker network.

Two months ago, Microgaming sent shockwaves through the industry when it announced that it would close its MPN online poker network some point in 2020.

Red Star is the first of 16 skins on MPN to reveal its transition plan ahead of the network’s pending demise.

“Players, we are officially going to the poker network iPoker,” a spokesperson wrote in Russian on the company’s official customer support forum. An official press statement is expected later on Monday.

“We took a long time to choose a network that would be a good replacement for the existing one, and finally we found it,” the statement went on to say. “In the near future we will begin the integration process, and this is a rather time-consuming process.”