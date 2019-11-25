Red Star Poker, a large online poker room on MPN with a focus on the Russian and Ukrainian markets, has revealed more details about its plan to move to the iPoker network next year.

iPoker owner Playtech also confirmed the partnership, publishing a press release shortly after PRO revealed that planned transition last week.

“Having been a well-established poker operator across Eastern European markets, Red Star’s agreement with Playtech reaffirms that … Playtech’s commitment to the poker vertical continues to strengthen,” the company stated.

“With several other collaborations already in the pipeline,”—hinting that more MPN skins may well announce their move to iPoker soon—“Playtech is driven to increase investments into their iPoker product, ensuring that their network grows ever stronger,” it was stated.