Online poker network MPN has stated publicly that it will be turning off the lights in six months, with an official end-of-life scheduled for May 19, 2020.

It is understood that skins were informed of this date last week. It was then leaked by departing skin Red Star Poker in an interview with Russian-language site Pokeroff last week.

MPN confirmed the date to PRO on Monday, and later posted it publicly on social media.

“'Let’s do everything we can to make the next six months something special, which we can look back on with pride,” Alex Scott, Managing Director of Poker at Microgaming, was quoted as saying.