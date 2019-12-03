Coral Poker has informed its online poker customers that it will be closing its iPoker skin Wednesday, December 4. It will migrate over to the partypoker network later in the month.

Ladbrokes, thought to be the much larger of the two skins that were acquired by GVC in Ladbrokes-Coral deal in early 2018, will also make this move in Q1 2020, PRO can also reveal.

“We are delighted to confirm that Coral Poker will be completing its planned migration on to the Group’s proprietary partypoker platform and network later this month,” a GVC Group spokesperson told PRO.

“This will bring a number of huge benefits to Coral players who will now have access to partypoker’s larger liquidity pool and the network’s popular and diverse tournament schedule, all while enjoying the superior playing experience on our leading software which has seen partypoker named Poker Operator of the Year for three years running,” it was stated.

Furthermore, for the first time it was confirmed that the Ladbrokes skin would also make the same migration.