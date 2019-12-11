Parent company GVC has chosen to push back the migration of Coral Poker to the partypoker network until the New Year, the company informed PRO.

Two weeks ago, Coral Poker sent an email to customers informing them that the current online poker room, hosted on the iPoker network, would close on Wednesday, December 4.

A GVC spokesperson told PRO that the brand, which the company acquired in early 2018, would be “completing its planned migration on to the Group’s proprietary partypoker platform and network later this month.”

It went on to say that companion brand Ladbrokes, which also hosts a skin on iPoker, would make a similar migration in Q1 2020.

However, the December 4 date came and went and the Coral Poker iPoker skin remained online. Customers were reportedly informed that the closure had been pushed back.

In a statement issued to PRO, GVC confirmed the migration has been briefly delayed.