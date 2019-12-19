The November revenue numbers published by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reveal that PokerStars generated just under $2 million in online poker revenue after its first month of operating its licensed online poker room in the state.
PokerStars is the first operator to launch online poker in Pennsylvania, going live on November 4 for a soft launch before coming fully online on November 6.
Despite this being only a partial month, the figures demonstrate a very strong start, supporting early cash game figures that indicated a better-than-expected launch for the state’s first online poker room.