The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians has come to terms with The Stars Group to provide the global online gaming company the opportunity to offer online poker, casino games and sport betting in the state.

The deal with the Odawa Casino owners comes on the heels of Michigan becoming the sixth US state to legalize online poker.

Under the terms of the deal, TSG will gain first skin access to offer real money online gaming in Michigan under its own brands, including PokerStars and FOX Bet, when the market opens, although, state gaming regulators will have the final say on whether TSG will operate in the state.