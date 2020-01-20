Online poker giant PokerStars is testing out a new feature at the online poker tables that allows players to place side bets on upcoming cards to be dealt at the poker table, PRO can reveal.

Currently available to select players in certain markets at all Hold’em tables, players can place bets on what their next hole cards will be and the makeup of the next flop.

These bets are against the house, and money spent on betting comes directly from the Stars Wallet, not from a player’s chip stack at the table.