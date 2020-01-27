Partypoker has announced its first MTT series of the year, KO Series, with $10 million in total guarantees spread over 230 progressive knockout tournaments.

It is notably more modest than previous outings and may signal that the operator is taking a more measured approach than its rather bombastic strategy over the last two years.

In February 2019, the operator’s first KO Series of the year had $15 million guaranteed spread over fewer tournaments. This was followed by two huge KO Series, one in May and the other in September, each with $30 million guaranteed.