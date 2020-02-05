Kevin Rabichow, a high stakes no limit Hold’em player and coach at the Run it Once training site, will soon be announced as the very first ambassador of Run it Once Poker.

While no formal announcement has been made, details were revealed during a livestream of the Phil Galfond Challenge. During Monday’s broadcast, Regular commentator Joe Stapleton was joined by Rabichow in the virtual commentary booth during the Twitch live-stream, when it was revealed that Rabichow would be RIO’s first sponsored pro.

As was seen with Phil Galfond himself, Rabichow will be playing with his own custom avatar. Unlike for regular players on the site, who have anonymous, random names and avatars each time they start a new online poker session, Rabichow will be identified by his real name during play.