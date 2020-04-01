In what is thought to be the first time in modern online poker history, PokerStars has put a $2 million guarantee on a regular Sunday Million tournament.

With its now-standard $109 buy-in, the operator will be looking to attract 20,000 players and re-entries to cover the guarantee.

The operator has also increased the guarantee on its regular $530-buyin progressive knockout tournament, the Bounty Builder HR, to $1 million. Both will be played as two-day tournaments to accommodate the extra play from the expected increase in turnout.

The Sunday Million has always had a seven-figure guarantee and has run almost every week for fourteen years. Traditionally it has a $1 million guarantee, though its history is peppered with special one-offs with bigger prize pools, usually to coincide with important anniversaries like that of the tournament or of PokerStars itself.

Indeed, over a three-year period in 2008 to 2011—prior to Black Friday, when players from the United States could play on the global site—it consistently had larger guarantees even during regular weeks, with a string of $1.5 million, $2 million, and even $2.5 million-guaranteed tournaments.