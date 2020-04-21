The World Series of Poker (WSOP) has announced that “official WSOP competitions” will be hosted this summer on both WSOP.com and “through partnership with international operators,” as the Caesars subsidiary officially postpones the live series to the fall.
The formal cancellation of the series in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has been long-anticipated. The first events were set to get underway at the end of May—barely one month away—and many other live events, both poker and elsewhere, have been officially cancelled well into June and beyond.