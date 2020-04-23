Growing online poker network GGPoker continues its aggressive encroachment into the territories of online poker’s biggest operators.

On Thursday, the online poker room announced yet another big-name ambassadorship—this time with former tennis world number 1 Boris Becker—along with a new partnership with leading European poker room King’s Casino.

“I am thrilled to work with GGPoker and King’s and am looking forward to competing with players around the world on the very best poker platform,” said Boris Becker in today’s press release.

“With the WSOP Super Circuit Online Series just around the corner, I’m hoping to add a WSOP Circuit ring to my Grand Slam wins,” he added.

On his personal Twitter account, Becker tweeted out his new partnership to his 680,000 followers.

“You know I’m a sportsman, right? But I’m stuck at home like the whole world. What do I do? I started playing poker online with GGPoker, in collaboration with King’s Casino,” he said in a short video message shared on the social media platform.

“Go ahead and start playing with me,” he said, adding that players will have the chance to challenge him “in the next couple of days.”