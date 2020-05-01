Olympic Entertainment Group (OEG) has chosen GGPoker Network as the new home for its online poker portfolio, the group announced this week.

It has already launched online poker on the network. Its existing network, MPN, is set to close later this month.

Primarily an online sports book, OlyBet also offers casino games, virtual sports, live casino, skill games and online poker under an Estonian license. It is also licensed in Latvia.

Recently absorbed within Odyssey Europe, OEG is one of the largest bricks-and-mortar casino groups in the region, with well over 100 casinos and betting points across six countries in the Baltic region.

OlyBet launched online poker on MPN in 2013. It is also known for running the Battle of Malta, which once formed part of the MPN Poker Tour.

On Thursday, OlyBet went live on GGPoker in all markets simultaneously. It is understood that it will maintain its MPN skins until the network goes offline on May 19 to facilitate players making the transition.