The Stars Group and Flutter have completed their all-shares combination. The two giant gambling companies will now be known under a single name, Flutter Entertainment plc.
The company will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s main market as of 8am on Tuesday. There will also be a secondary listing on Ireland’s main exchange, Euronext Dublin.
While the pair will take the Flutter name, they are almost equal in stature. In 2019, Flutter generated £2.2 billion in revenue ($2.7 billion); the Stars Group generated $2.5 billion. Combined, they are one of the largest gambling companies in the world.