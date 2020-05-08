Growing online poker network GGPoker has struck a deal with Armenian gaming company Digitain to launch an online poker skin on its licensed TotoGaming sports book and casino platform.

TotoGaming is one of just a small handful of licensed online gambling sites in Armenia, and this is thought to be the very first licensed online poker room.

Players on TotoPoker, which is available through the TotoGaming.am website, connect to the global GGPoker player pool, and can participate in ongoing network promotions. There are also apparently skin-exclusive promotions, like a current rake race open only to Toto players.

“We are delighted to partner with GGPoker, the world’s most extensive poker network, “ said Samvel Mkrtumyan, External Communication Manager at Digitain. “With an impressive array of highly engaging jackpot, tournament and stake options, the company’s product suite makes for an exciting addition to our award-winning casino platform. We look forward to a long and mutually-beneficial commercial relationship.”

Armenia is a small, land-locked country in the South Caucasus region, bordering Georgia to the north, Azerbaijan to the east, Iran to the south and Turkey to the west. It has a population of three million; almost all speak Armenian, though many speak Russian as well. Over a third of the country lives in its capital, Yerevan.

It marks yet another feather in the cap of GGPoker, which has been moving beyond its roots in the Asian markets into regulated European markets. This includes a self-branded GGPoker site licensed in the UK and third-party skins licensed in Estonia and Latvia.