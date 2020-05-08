Grosvenor Poker, the online poker room owned by publicly traded Rank Group plc, will be moving to the iPoker network when its current network MPN closes on May 19, PRO can confirm.

On Thursday, PRO revealed how at least half of all MPN skins are planning to migrate over to iPoker in the next two weeks.

Shortly after the publication of this article, Grosvenor informed its player base that it too would be making the switch. A statement issued to PRO confirmed the move.

“We are excited to announce that we will be joining the iPoker Network on the 19th May and look forward to utilising their greatly improved poker platform,” a Grosvenor spokesperson told PRO.

The site will continue to offer its players “exclusive tournaments, series and promotions,” making use of new games available on the iPoker software, including “Progressive KO Tournaments, Re-entry Tournaments, Multi-entry Tournaments, 6+ Hold’em … and Speed Poker,” the statement concludes.