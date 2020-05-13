Ladbrokes Poker has moved from the iPoker network to partypoker. As of Tuesday, May 12, Ladbrokes poker players are directed to download a new client which connects players to the global partypoker player pool.

Players were informed late on Monday of the transition, which was executed on Tuesday. The migration appears to have gone smoothly, though some players have raised issues over their accumulated poker points not transferring.

Two years ago, GVC acquired Ladbrokes-Coral, and the two companies began the process of combining assets. This put in motion a plan to migrate its two online poker rooms, Coral and Ladbrokes, both large skins on the iPoker network, over to partypoker’s infrastructure.

In December last year, PRO exclusively reported that Coral was finally readying to make the move, with Ladbrokes to follow in 2020. The Coral migration was pushed back to the New Year, finally completing in late January. This week, Ladbrokes joins its smaller sibling.

It means that partypoker now has four first-class “skins” on its global dot-com poker network—partypoker, bwin, Coral and Ladbrokes. There are also three smaller local sites that connect to its player pool—DanskeSpil in Denmark and Sportingbet and Vistabet in Greece.