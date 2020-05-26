Publicly-listed Swedish online gambling company Enlabs will be moving its entire poker portfolio from GGPoker to iPoker this summer, the two companies have revealed.

The long-established international operator Bestpoker, and the recently-launched Latvian and Estonian Optibet online poker rooms, will all transition to Playtech’s B2B network over the coming months, it was stated.

“We are always striving to provide our customers with stable and high-quality products,” said Maksims Gorbacs, Head of Poker at Enlabs. “With iPoker we can offer [a] modern poker experience for all kinds of players. We are confident that iPoker’s liquidity and innovative features will allow our customers to enjoy an even better poker experience.”

Along with poker, Enlabs will also offer Playtech’s casino and live casino games portfolio.

Enlabs was clear in its press release that the current partnership with GGPoker would terminate when it launches on iPoker, though no set date for this transition was given.

“We’re truly excited to partner with Enlabs and [are] looking forward joining Optibet and BestPoker to the iPoker network,” an iPoker spokesperson told PRO. “Our innovative offering and constantly evolving product fits well the company’s vision to provide first class entertainment to their customers.”

“Besides partnering with strong brands, increasing our regional reach and diversifying our portfolio, we’re joining forces with a very professional and experienced Poker team lead by Maksim Gorbach. No doubt that this cooperation will be fruitful and productive,” he added.