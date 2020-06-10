Online poker network GGPoker has obtained a B2B license from the Malta Gambling Authority (MGA). The new license will facilitate the network expanding into new European markets.

Currently, the network and almost all of its skins are licensed offshore in Curacao, where they serve Asia and Europe. However, the network has been expanded into regulated markets recently with the launch of its own GGPoker.co.uk, licensed by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), and through third-party Olybet, which has licenses in Latvia and Estonia.

A Maltese online gambling license is by far the most common for operators looking to offer their services across Europe and beyond. For GGPoker, it extends the network’s geographic footprint and will make it easier to work with third parties already operating under a B2C Maltese license.

“[It] is a very important license to get in Europe,” said Jean-Christophe Antoine, Head of GGPoker Network, talking exclusively on the pokerfuse podcast this week.