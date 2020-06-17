In perhaps its biggest upgrade in a decade, PokerStars is rolling out an overhaul to its Home Games product that allows players to play in and administer their own private tournaments and cash games.

The updates will come in stages. As of today, admins can create the ever-popular progressive knockout tournaments for their home game. They can also spread “total PKOs,” where the entire prize pool is distributed in bounties.

Soon, PRO understands, many other game types will be available for tournaments, including many of the operator’s unique novelty formats released in the last couple of years: 5- and 6-card Omaha, the latter of which only launched in February; 6+ Hold’em, which debuted last year; and Showtime, Split, the very recent Swap Hold’em and Fusion, which are only made available in public cash games and tournaments for limited times.

The process of setting up a new game has also improved, the operator has stated, promising a more intuitive configuration screen. Tweaks have been made to the offer of game types and speeds, with four options (hyper, turbo, regular and slow) available. Late registration is also now enabled for all home games tournaments.

But perhaps the biggest upgrade, certainly long-overdue, is the support for Home Games on mobile devices. It is currently being deployed on all Android devices that have installed the app directly, the company stated; it will roll out to Play Store installs soon.

It is also coming to iOS devices through an update in the Apple Store soon, the company said.