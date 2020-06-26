Online gaming giant 888 Holdings has reported average daily revenue year to date up 34% on the same period last year thanks to increased customer acquisition and a shift from live to online.

While no other figures were released in the pre-close trading update published on Friday, online poker was highlighted as delivering “particularly encouraging performance.”

“[This] reflects the strength of our product and ongoing focus on providing a safe and entertaining destination for recreational poker players,” said Itai Pazner, CEO of 888.

The operator highlighted that it “remained mindful of the ongoing uncertainty and restrictions facing many consumers … as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” and that its priority remained “preventing gambling-related harm by proactively communicating with customers regarding safe gambling.”

Still, with revenue up more than a third in the period between January 1 and June 23, the operator informed investors that it expected to achieve “an adjusted EBITDA outcome for 2020 significantly ahead of its prior expectations.”