Online poker and igaming provider 888 will see its footprint in the US market continue for another two years following the extension of its exclusive partnership with the Delaware Lottery.

888 currently provides the platform to the three racinos licensed in the state to offer online gaming.

Delaware Park, Dover Downs and Harrington have been offering customers within the state online poker, slots and table games on the 888 platform since November 2013.

“This contract extension demonstrates the strength of our relationship with the Delaware Lottery as well as the quality of our outstanding technology platform,” stated Yaniv Sherman, SVP Business Development at 888 in a press release announcing the partnership extension. “The State of Delaware has been a pioneer in the developing US igaming market and we are delighted to further extend our partnership.”