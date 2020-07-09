Partypoker, the online poker brand of GVC Holdings, will remove functionality that allows players to send and receive money to other players on the platform from next week.

The operator has issued no official statement on the winding down of the service and did not immediately respond to PRO’s request for comment.

However, a message sent to customers last week informed them that, as of Tuesday, July 14, in-client, player-to-player transfers—also known as Inter-Account Transfers, or IAT—would be suspended.

Customers were recommended to try MuchBetter, a new payment processor and ewallet service. Like most ewallets and traditionally banks, MuchBetter has IAT functionality for customers to send and receive money from other MuchBetter customers.