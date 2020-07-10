Roar Digital, a joint venture between GVC and MGM, may have its igaming license approved in Pennsylvania “in the very near future,” it has been revealed.

In an exclusive report on pokerfuse on Friday, Doug Harbach, Communications Director for the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB), stated that an online poker launch could come within the next couple of months.

“PGCB staff have been working closely with Roar to launch the Party Poker and BetMGM apps, which will include interactive slots, table games and poker,” Harbach told pokerfuse. “This includes testing of ROAR’s interactive gaming platform and games. PGCB anticipates overseeing a soft launch sometime this summer or early fall.”

The statement follows the monthly PGCB meeting held earlier this week, where Cyrus Pitre, Chief Enforcement Counsel for the PGCB, said that Roar’s approval could come “in the very near future, hopefully by the next board meeting.”

The next meeting is scheduled for August 5.