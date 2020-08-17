The Stars Group has launched a new marketing campaign, “I’m in,” which will promote its poker, casino and sports products under the PokerStars brand through a global TV ad campaign.

According to a recent report by advertising and marketing trade magazine Campaign, the multi-channel campaign is the product of Anomaly, an international “new model” marketing agency.

The Stars Group contracted Anomaly in May 2019 to lead its global marketing.

“Our new brand positioning was inspired by the community PokerStars serves, an incredible collection of individuals who seek out fun in the everyday,” said Martin Nieri, PokerStars’ new global director of brand, creative and communications.

“This campaign holds a mirror up to that while calling out to like-minded individuals to join us on a journey that will both excite and entertain,” he went on to say.

The one-minute TV ad is highly stylized, shot in black and white and offers only brief visual references to the poker, casino and sports products it promotes.

“I’m in. In before the outcome. In for whatever comes next. Because when nothing is sure, anything is possible. I’m in,” says the narrator. There is no depiction of its digital products, and the PokerStars brand itself is not said out loud during the ad, shown only on screen briefly at the end.