Online poker operators have made last-minute changes to their advertising strategies following the adoption of new guidelines published by the Industry Group for Responsible Gambling (IGRG) that came into force this month.

The rules outline how members must conduct themselves in advertising, social media, ambassadorship, sponsorship and other forms of public-facing content to protect consumers and act responsibly.

The rules are maintained by an industry group and do not represent official UKGC regulations. The CAP code, overseen by the Advertising Standards Authority, includes a separate ruleset for gambling advertising.

However, the UK regulator says that licensees should comply with the IGRG code, which is seen as supplementary to CAP. All members of the UK Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) agree to follow the IGRG, and members include all major licensed online gambling in the UK, including Flutter (parent company of PokerStars), GVC (partypoker), 888 Holdings, Bet365, William Hill, Kindred (Unibet), Betfred, Betsson and many more.

The sixth edition of the IGRG rules were adopted on October 1. It includes various new clauses which the BGC called a crackdown on preventing under-18s from seeing gambling adverts.