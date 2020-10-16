Europe’s largest online poker rooms have made adjustments to their online poker offer in order to follow the latest rules set out in Germany.

Two weeks ago, the German states published a document that laid out unlicensed gambling activity the regulator would tolerate in the period between now and next July, when the new Gambling Treaty is set to come into force.

This so-called toleration policy took effect on Thursday, October 15, giving operators little time to conform to some rather unique stipulations.

Yesterday saw operators make various changes to try to fit into this new landscape: PokerStars shut off access to its European network, its casino and player-to-player transfers; Partypoker launched an entirely new client; Unibet and 888 are readying new download clients; Winamax withdrew from the market entirely.