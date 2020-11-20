Multiple online poker operators are supporting this year’s Safer Gambling Week #SGWeek20 campaign in order to promote responsible gambling. The list of top online poker rooms supporting the initiative include PokerStars, GGPoker, 888poker and partypoker.

Previously called Responsible Gambling Week, the annual cross-industry event is backed by the UK’s Betting and Gaming Council (BCG) and other betting and gaming industry associations with an initiative aimed to raise awareness of how to gamble more safely.

This year, Safer Gambling Week is running from November 19 to 25. Over 100,000 staff members across all sectors of the gambling industry are expected to participate in this campaign by creating conversations around safe and responsible gambling between businesses and organizations, customers and their friends and family.

Just like every year, the organizers of Safer Gambling Week have compiled a list of safety tips that will be displayed on various platforms detailing five key responsible gambling behaviors:

Only spend what you can afford

Set your limits for time and money

Don’t gamble when you’re angry or upset

Don’t let gambling interfere with your personal relationships

Gambling is not the answer to any problem

Furthermore, the organizers are distributing free promotional materials to all online gambling operators who want to support the campaign.

Supporting materials have been created to help:

Ask questions about players’ spending limit and other gambling behavior

Highlight five key responsible gambling behaviors

Provide tools to help players gamble safely

Provide sources to encourage conversations around safe and responsible gambling

The campaign has attracted many industry leaders including top online poker rooms with a presence in the UK and Ireland all coming together to support the SGWeek initiative by regularly posting responsible gambling-focused messages through banners on their website as well as through multiple social media platforms.

This includes PokerStars and its sister site Full Tilt, partypoker, GGPoker, 888poker, Microgaming, and Bet365 Poker.

Never chase your losses.

Before you play, set a limit. Learn how at: https://t.co/4bOFEN4XCU



Learn more about… https://t.co/H3ohmZhqVa— PokerStars UK & IRE (@PokerStarsUK) November 20, 2020

Let’s Talk About Safer Gambling this week. Find out more about @SGWeek20 which starts today. See more at… https://t.co/cUYPEg6RZ3— partypoker (@partypoker) November 19, 2020

As part of our support for @SGWeek20, here’s an important tip to remember when playing 😊👍🤗



Through 25/11/2020, we… https://t.co/mFgh9aSF1j— 888poker (@888poker) November 13, 2020

Not only is it our mission to provide the most entertaining poker experience but it is also our duty to help preven… https://t.co/2c74dG5ZPD— GGPoker - HOME OF ONLINE POKER'S LARGEST PRIZEPOOL (@GGPokerOfficial) November 20, 2020

GGPoker in particular is sending its entire UK players base a message focused on Safer Gambling Week, highlighting the tools available to them, pokerfuse has learned.

“We have a duty to our community to ensure that playing at GGPoker is an enjoyable experience, and as a result players’ safety and well-being are always a primary consideration of ours,” said Paul Burke, Head of PR & Content at GGPoker to pokerfuse.

“GGPoker works hard to continually educate our players about the responsible gambling features and options open to them, and this week is a great opportunity for us to re-focus on this vitally important message,” Burke added.

This year’s campaign marks the fourth annual run of Safer Gambling Week. For the first three years, the project was called the Responsible Gambling Week. However, in June this year, the campaign was replaced by the Safer Gambling Week but retained the same “*Let’s Talk About Safer Gambling*” as its strapline.

Last year, the campaign achieved more than 25 million impressions on social media.

“Safer Gambling Week is incredibly important, but safer gambling should not be seen by anyone as simply something we support for one week of the year – it is a commitment for every week of the year,” said Michael Dugher, chief executive of British industry body the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC).

To find out more about these workshops and training sessions you can visit the Safer Gambling Week website.