Legal online poker has finally returned to Switzerland, with the launch of the first regulated online poker site.

Launched earlier this week, Swiss Casinos’ poker room is powered by Playtech's global online network, iPoker. Swiss players have full access to the suite of iPoker games, sharing liquidity with the international dot-com market.

“It’s very exciting for us to re-enter the Swiss poker market with our strong partner, Swisscasinos.ch,” said Joerg Nottebaum, iPoker Network Manager, in a statement to PRO.

“We are proud to be the first in the regulated Swiss market and are looking forward to the Swiss poker community joining iPoker.com!” he added.

The poker room quietly went live on Monday, November 23, with apparently no fanfare. But it marks a historic moment for Swiss poker players and operators, ending an 18-month total blackout for online poker in the country.