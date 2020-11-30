Online poker room partypoker is readying to exit more than a dozen markets following parent company GVC's earlier pronouncement that it would be 100% nationally regulated within three years, PRO has learned.

Correspondence sent to players, seen by PRO, indicate a rapid withdrawal strategy before the end of the year. From tomorrow, December 1, players in affected countries will no longer be able to deposit.

From December 17, all play will be suspended from players in those countries. Players will still be able to log in and request withdrawals.

“Going forward, GVC, our umbrella brand, willingly operate in regulated, fully licensed markets [only],” explained Colette Stewart on the group’s public community discussion forum on Discord. “By mid-December, we will no longer offer our services across unregulated poker markets following a management business decision.”

All cashback owed to the player will be credited by December 23, though any unused tickets, loyalty points or tournament dollars will be nullified on December 17.

Partypoker could not be contacted for further information. However, PRO understands that players in Poland, Norway and Montenegro received correspondence late last week, among those in other countries, informing them of the imminent closure of their accounts.