Upstart online poker room Run It Once Poker is preparing to reopen in the German market and will be providing an additional present to players just in time for the Christmas holidays.

Germany is set to implement national gambling regulations next year. Ahead of this, the sixteen German federal states agreed to a “tolerance policy” that sets out certain rules if existing operators wish to continue in the market ahead of regulation.

While other operators were ready to implement these changes in time, Run it Once exited the market temporarily in order to make the necessary client updates. Earlier this month, it emailed German players and started a verification process; a return to the market is expected imminently.