Global gaming giant Flutter Entertainment plc, owners of The Stars Group, has said it is “wholly surprised” and is “currently reviewing its position” after the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned a Court of Appeals decision two years prior which found entirely in favor of the operator.

The Kentucky Supreme Court was split 4-3 on the issue, narrowly overturning the Appeal.

Flutter indicated that it will pursue avenues to overturn or reduce the fine. However, if the ruling does stand—and, as the Supreme court is the “last resort and the final interpreter” of Kentucky law, few if any options remain—then Flutter owes the state $870 million plus compound interest.

“This will never be enough to make up for the damage to Kentucky families and to the state from their years of irresponsible and criminal actions, but this is a good day for Kentucky,” said Governor Beshear in a statement Thursday.

“This better positions us to emerge from this painful pandemic to help Kentuckians, help our businesses, provide quality health care to more Kentuckians, strengthen our public schools and keep our promise to educators and other public employees—some of whom were on the front lines battling the fallout from their greed,” he added.