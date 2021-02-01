Last Friday, Flutter, parent company of The Stars Group and PokerStars, went live in Michigan, launching online poker, casino and sports betting into the latest US regulated market.

It was not the first launch for the company in Michigan—in the first wave last week, the operator launched an online sports book and casino under its FanDuel brand.

However, it did mark the very first regulated online poker room to go live in Michigan.

PokerStars “grants Michiganders access to its world-class suite of industry-leading daily tournaments,” the operator stated in a press release last Friday. “PokerStars features superior technology [and] security and has become the first choice of players all over the world.”

While the online poker launch was the highlight of last Friday’s news for many, the operator focused more on the launch of its FOX Bet sports book.

Calling its partnership with the media corporation a “key differentiator,” Flutter heralded its “unique assets” of Super 6 and FOX and touted its integrated account system across all three gaming properties.

“Behind FOX Bet Sportsbook, PokerStars and Stars Casino, customers create one account for all three apps, unlocking a wide variety of exciting and entertaining options to supercharge the experience for our Michigan audience,” said Kip Levin, FOX Bet CEO.

It is the third online poker room launched by PokerStars in a regulated US market, following on from its debut in New Jersey five years ago and its launch in Pennsylvania some 15 months ago.