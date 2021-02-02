PokerStars Eyes New Sunday Million Record with 15th Anniversary Event

For the second year in a row, PokerStars has announced a massive $12.5 million guarantee for their anniversary edition of the Sunday Million. It will enter the top five largest poker tournaments by prize pool ever held online.

It maintains the traditional price tag of $215. Players can re-enter up to five times, which was also the case during the record-breaking edition in 2020. Day 1 will feature a total of 18 levels and the late registration remains open until the start of Day 2 on Monday, March 22.

One year ago, what was initially thought to be a daunting task turned out to be a breeze—the 14th anniversary attracted a huge field of 93,016 entries. It was the largest online poker tournament PokerStars has ever hosted, putting it among the top five biggest online poker events of all time.

Still, whether or not this anniversary edition can repeat this success remains to be seen.