Former PokerStars Ambassador and US Poker Icon Chris Moneymaker Signs with Americas Cardroom

Chris Moneymaker, one of the most recognizable poker players in the United States, has signed with Americas Cardroom. He became a household name after he won the 2003 WSOP Main Event and $2.5 million first place prize, triggering an explosion of interest in internet poker.

As the flagship online poker room of the Winning Poker Network (WPN), Americas Cardroom is a leading online poker room serving the United States market with an offshore license.

“You guessed it, I’m a new pro at Americas Cardroom,” said Moneymaker in a promotional video announcing the signing. “I’m really proud to join the team and looking forward to working with you guys,” he added, calling it “the fastest online poker internet site in the world.”

The site has also put on a special new welcome bonus to players, it seems, offering a 100% deposit match bonus up to $2000.

Moneymaker immediately jumped into the ambassadorship role, commentating on the network’s $8 million Venom final table via a livestream on Twitch on Wednesday evening.