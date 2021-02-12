Unibet Online Poker Revenue Soars to All Time High

Kindred Group reported bumper fourth quarter and full year financial results this week, crossing over the £1 billion mark in total revenue for the first time in company history.

And, while still a tiny part of the portfolio, the group’s online poker product, Unibet Poker, which operates an independent online poker room on bespoke software, remains a highlight.

Total online poker revenue hit £32.9 million over 2019, up 54% on 2019’s £21.3 million. It accelerates growth that the vertical was already enjoying: It is more than double the revenue reported in 2017 and more than four times larger than in 2015.

In fact, the company generates more per quarter now than it did in full years just a few years ago.

“The poker product has continued to attract positive interest from customers, supported by the improved customer experience from the re-styled poker lobby which was released at the end of the third quarter,” Kindred Group stated in its year-end report this week, referring to the major desktop upgrade the operator launched in autumn.

“The re-designed poker client, including new features like mobile portrait gameplay, has continued to be received favourably by customers,” it went on to say. The mobile upgrade came in late September.