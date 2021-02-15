GGPoker Moves International Players Over to Isle of Man Gaming License

GGPoker, the flagship skin on the GGPoker Network, has obtained a license from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission for online gambling services.

The growing online poker room has moved all players on its “dot-com” skin over to this new license. This includes players from Canada, South and Central America, and Asia.

“GGPoker’s acquisition of a license issued by the Isle of Man Gambling Supervision Commission is part of our continuous licensing-optimization efforts,” said Paul Burke, Senior Manager, Content & PR, NSUS Ltd, parent company of GGPoker.

“It is another step towards better serving and protecting all GGPoker players, by acquiring a tier-1 license for our ggpoker.com player base,” he went on to say. “We have very strong player protection measures in place, especially for player funds, and acquiring this tier-1 license is further evidence of our commitment to such efforts.”