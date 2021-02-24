888 Overhauls Tournament Schedule with $500,000 More in Guarantees Every Week

888poker has unveiled a completely reorganized weekly tournament scheduled, called New Tournament Collection.

The new set of events promises to be more friendly to recreational players, with shorter run times, more payouts, clearer scheduling, and more tournaments during peak hours.

The new system succeeds the previous set of tournaments which, since at least mid-2018, had an oceanic theme, with the BIG Fish, Monsoon, and Mega Deep, among others.

In their place are more straightforward, descriptive events, including The Rumble, a daily PKO; The Dash and The Mayhem, turbo events; The Voyage, a deep-stacked event; The Classic, a freezeout; and The Big Shot, the day’s highlight.

According to the operator, guarantees have been increased, adding over $500,000 to total prize money guaranteed in these tournaments to before.